Kim Jisoo, aka the oldest member of BLACKPINK, will be returning to the world of K-dramas playing rookie officegoer Kang Young Joo. Meanwhile, the counterpart role of Lee Jae Yoon, a soldier, will be embodied by Park Jung Min. The two stars are not working together for the first time, having made special appearances in the film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman back in 2023.

For Newtopia, where a zombie outbreak takes over the life of Seoul, Kang Young Joo and Lee Jae Yoon try to find their way back to each other. Originally passionate lovers, the two part ways after an argument, but their concern for each other stays strong amid chaos. Newtopia promises thrill and romance with a dash of comedy in the perfect Korean blend of zombie mayhem.

Talking to us exclusively, Jisoo expressed her admiration for co-star Park Jung Min and how it was he who made her sign the K-drama project after all.

The singer-turned-actor also revealed how, despite initial hesitance, it was, in fact, her willingness and excitement to watch Park Jung Min in action that made her green light the Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman cameo almost 2 years ago.

Dishing on her feelings about starring in one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Jisoo also revealed how their first project together happened. “We first saw each other when we did cameos for another project. Because I was on tour, I would have to carve out a day for the cameo appearance, so at first, I was a little hesitant about the request. But, I heard Park Jung Min would be making a cameo appearance, which helped me accept the request because I wanted to collaborate with him.”

Advertisement

She further added that the second time around, their collaboration happened because of the word on the vine about Park Jung Min being cast as the male lead, “Similarly, when I was offered the role for this series, I took it on because I heard he was going to be part of it. I really wanted to watch him perform up close. I think Jung Min was the reason why I decided to take on the project. (Laughs)”

With the rising hype for the fantasy romance, readers can check out Newtopia on Prime Video from February 7.