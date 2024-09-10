Lollapalooza India 2025: Korean indie rock band wave to earth confirmed to perform at music festival's third edition in Mumbai

The wait is over! Lollapalooza India 2025 finally unveiled its much-awaited performers lineup. Alongside headliners like Green Day and Shawn Mendes, South Korean indie rock band wave to earth is all set to dazzle at the music festival.

On September 10 at 10 am IST, Lollapalooza India 2025 announced the performers’ lineup. wave to earth, a three-piece Korean rock band is set to perform in Mumbai for the festival's third edition. The Seoul trio is visiting India for the first time and is expected to captivate the audience with their intimate guitar-based rock songs.