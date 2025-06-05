NewJeans pens about 'missing' fans before second court hearing over ADOR contract dispute: 'Your letters...'

The legal tensions continue to mount between K-pop group NewJeans and their agency ADOR. Recently, the members took a moment to connect with fans through a quiet but powerful gesture on social media.

A post with deeper meaning

On June 4, the members of NewJeans shared a warm and nostalgic message on their independently operated social media account. The post, though short, carried a meaningful tone: “I read your letters yesterday, and they made me feel so good. I started to miss you. So I just came.”

The caption was accompanied by a photo showing a playful hand gesture forming the shape of a cat’s head. It’s a popular trend online. Though lighthearted in tone, the post is being seen as a subtle emotional gesture at a time of tremendous pressure.

Posted on the eve of court hearing

The timing of the post raised eyebrows across fan communities and media outlets. It came just hours before NewJeans was scheduled to appear for their second court hearing. It’s being held today, on June 5, at the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Agreement Division 41. The case centers on whether the exclusive contract between the group and ADOR remains valid.

The root of the dispute

NewJeans first took legal action in November 2024, after holding an emergency press conference. They accused ADOR of breaching trust and mismanaging their activities. Claiming that the agency had repeatedly violated the terms of their contract, the members announced that they no longer recognized ADOR as their legal representative. They also revealed a new group identity: NJZ, under which they began self-managed promotions.

ADOR, however, denied the allegations and pushed back with a lawsuit seeking to affirm that the exclusive contract still stands. According to ADOR’s legal team, a mere declaration of breach is not enough to invalidate a legally binding agreement.

What the first hearing revealed

During the first court hearing, both parties maintained firm positions. NewJeans argued that returning to ADOR was no longer possible due to irreparable trust issues. However, ADOR insisted that contractually, the group was still bound to them.

The court issued a temporary injunction siding with ADOR. It prevents NewJeans from continuing independent promotions under NJZ without official approval. This included restrictions on music releases, ad deals, and live appearances under their new label identity.

A message of reassurance to fans

Given the uncertainty surrounding their careers and public image, fans have closely followed every update. Many interpreted the June 4 social media post as a subtle but heartfelt way of offering reassurance and gratitude to their loyal supporters.

The message, centered on connection, comfort, and the longing to be with their fans, arrives at a crucial time. It possibly signals the emotional toll this battle has taken on the group.

