Did Shilpa Shetty engage in heated argument with foreign tourist in Croatia? Eye witness makes SHOCKING claims

The fitness and fashion diva, Shilpa Shetty, recently turned 50, and the actress is currently in Croatia to celebrate her birthday. She jetted off to Croatia with her husband Raj Kundra and family, making her special day even more memorable. Meanwhile, a video is circulating on the internet claiming that Shilpa and her team engaged in a heated altercation with a foreigner. The clip is going viral, with netizens criticizing Shilpa for her alleged rude behavior.

Advertisement

A user named maddythecricketer posted the video on Instagram, which is grabbing the eyeballs. According to the post, the incident occurred on June 9, when Shilpa was in the Hvar Islands, enjoying her meal. A foreign girl who found the Dhadkan actress and her team speaking loudly asked them to lower their volume.

The post went on to claim that the request annoyed Raj Kundra, and he told the girl, "You don't know who we are." Although the video doesn't feature the clear visuals of Shilpa, Raj, and their team, a heated exchange can be clearly heard, with someone shouting, "Don't talk to us, we don't want to hear you." However, the clip offers a glimpse of the people gathered at the restaurant and their chit-chat.

Netizens' reaction to the viral video

While reacting on the viral post, a user commented, "It doesn't matter whether you are on foreign soil or Indian ....you have to maintain some decorum...everyone has come to enjoy in that restaurant and is paying the same bill you are and is entitled to the ambience they have paid for."

Advertisement

Another one remarked, "Yet another example of Money doesn't buy." Moreover, a netizen commented, "This video does not prove anything."

Furthermore, the user who posted the video also shared a picture of Shilpa Shetty from the same location to corroborate previous claims.

Surrounded by her husband, family, and her close ones, Shilpa Shetty had a blast on her 50th birthday. Raj Kundra planned a grand surprise that took her to cloud nine.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new mansion worth Rs 250 crore costlier than Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?