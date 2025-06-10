Want to party Shilpa Shetty style in Croatia? Here’s budget-friendly restaurant recommended by actress

When it comes to style and fitness, no one can beat Shilpa Shetty. The iconic diva of Bollywood is currently enjoying her birthday trip in Croatia with her family. The actress left everyone manifesting a celebration just like the one she had. Hubby Raj Kundra made sure to leave no stone unturned in making it quite special for his lovely wife, who turned 50. But right before the main celebration, the couple enjoyed dinner at a restaurant that is quite budget-friendly, and we are sure you would love to get the details.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her posing right under the board of the restaurant where she enjoyed her dinner. The place is called Don Quijote and is located in the city of Hvar, Croatia.

We happened to check the menu of this gorgeous-looking place to find out what the cheapest dish they serve is. And we felt that this place is quite budget-friendly and will not create a hole in your pocket.

Dishes start from as low as 9 Euros, which converts to approximately Rs 900, and range up to as high as 210 Euros, equivalent to nearly Rs 21,000. The range is quite diverse. But you can surely enjoy a dish or two if you are visiting Croatia and want to eat in the same restaurant as Shilpa Shetty. She has even called this ‘the best place’ to eat in town.

She also shared a couple of pictures from her birthday celebration, and it looked like a complete blast. The actress was in Croatia with her mother, sister, husband, kids, and a couple of other friends. Looking at the pictures, it is evident that Raj had taken a lot of effort in making it special for his lady love. From fireworks to a 3-tier cake and a sea-facing celebration, we cannot get enough of it.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra recently made it to the headlines after it was revealed that he will be part of Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors. The trailer of the show has already created a lot of hype, and it will be exciting to see him in it.

