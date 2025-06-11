Is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new mansion worth Rs 250 crore costlier than Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently the no. 1 stars of their generation. Whatever they touch turns into gold. While both the stars are quite busy with their upcoming projects, the couple often visits their under-construction mansion at Pali Hill.

Reportedly, the luxury bungalow is near completion, and the celebrity couple is set to move in soon. Here’s all you need to know about the mansion and whether it is costlier than Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s new luxury mansion is now Bandra’s new crown

Located at Pali Hill’s platinum belt, it is a 6-storey mansion with rooftop gardens and vine-draped balconies. The mansion has been under construction for years, and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor have overseen every design and architect. It is now Bandra’s crown as the royal mansion has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s popular residence.

According to Business Today, the property is worth Rs 250 crore, making it the costliest celebrity residence in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 200 crore worth Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa of Rs 120 crore.

Interestingly, the newly constructed home is registered in Ranbir-Alia’s baby girl’s name, Raha Kapoor, which adds an emotional touch to the property.

History of Ranbir Kapoor’s new bungalow

The property has a long history! The plot on which Ranbir Kapoor’s new mansion is situated originally belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishan Raj Kapoor (Ranbir’s grandparents). It was inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s and has now been registered under the name of the Kapoor clan’s future generation, Raha.

Advertisement

While the mansion is almost ready, there is still work left. The couple is expected to shift to their luxury residence soon on an auspicious date.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen together in Love And War, slated to hit the screens in mid-2026. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama in his upcoming epic drama Ramayana, which is slated to arrive on Diwali 2026. Moreover, he has Animal Park and Dhoom 4 in his kitty.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has Alpha as her immediate next release, before Love and War. Reportedly, she is also joining the horror-comedy universe with a film titled Chamunda.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan admits being ‘nervous’ with wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy in 1st ever interview about embracing fatherhood