Arbaaz Khan admits being ‘nervous’ with wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy in 1st ever interview about embracing fatherhood

Arbaaz Khan is on cloud 9 these days as he is all set to embrace the joy of being a father for the second time. The actor-director, who found love again after his divorce from Malaika Arora, got married in 2023 and has been enjoying a happy married life with Sshura Khan. The two often set the internet mushing over their cute romance, and we are always in awe. This is for the first time after the reports of pregnancy surfaced that Salman Khan's brother has opened up about being a dad again.

Advertisement

Talking to Delhi Times, Arbaaz Khan confessed that he is nervous. Defending himself, he stated that everyone tends to be nervous at this stage. The Dabangg 2 director also admitted that he is becoming a father after quite some time now, hence it is a fresh feeling for him all over again.

Arbaaz concluded by saying, "I'm looking forward to it, and it's giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

The rumors of pregnancy began after Sshura Khan was spotted outside a maternity clinic. The couple initially kept it under wraps. In fact, to date, they haven't made any official announcement about it. However, now that the actor has spoken about his wife and her pregnancy, we can expect an official announcement soon.

On the work front, as per reports by The Times of India, Khan is working on Dabangg 4 as a producer. He might also be seen playing the role of Makhanchand Pandey in the film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he said that the anticipated film is definitely in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Arbaaz added, "We are going to do it. The period between Dabangg 3 and 4 won't be as long as between the second and third instalments. It won't take very long. But yes, we both need to get out of our engagements to which we have committed prior, and then maybe sit, lock ourselves thinking, and work on it."

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Want Kareena Kapoor-like figure? Her trainer reveals 3 game-changing fitness tips