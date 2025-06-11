Shah Rukh Khan to live in Rs 24 lakh per month rented duplex for one more year, Gauri Khan reveals details

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to grab headlines for all the right reasons. Not just his impeccable acting skills, his kindness and bond with family, even his house Mannat is one of the most talked-about things. It is just as iconic as the superstar himself. The house is under renovation and SRK has shifted to another place with his family. Now, his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, has spilled the beans on the renovation work and shared that it’s in progress. She also added that it should be completed by 2026.

In a recent chat with News18, Gauri Khan, who has personally designed every corner of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic home Mannat, offered a rare update on its much-talked-about revamp. She revealed that the renovation work is currently underway and that Mannat 2.0 is expected to take shape within the next year.

Meanwhile, as the renovation work remains under progress, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are staying in a rented duplex in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill locality, Bandra. The family has reportedly leased not one but two lavish duplex apartments in Puja Casa, a property owned by film producer Vashu Bhagnani. According to reports, the 3-year lease amounts to a jaw-dropping Rs 8.67 crore, bringing the monthly rent to approximately Rs 24 lakh.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Not just them, but the Siddharth Anand directorial will have a star-studded ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and other celebs in important roles.

The film is all set to hit the theaters in the final quarter of 2026, with a launch window between October 1 and December 31. It will feature SRK in the role of a deadly assassin, locking horns with Abhishek in an intense face-off.

