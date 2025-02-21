Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie LIVE Updates and Review: Will Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer get affected by Champions Trophy 2025

Arjun Kapoor's BFF Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and posted a fun video while grooving to Gori Hai Kalaiyan song in his car. The recreated version is from the upcoming family-comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi led by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. A small clip exuded Ranveer’s infectious energy while he enjoyed the track. He even went on to declare the song as "CERTIFIED BANGER!," and tagged Arjun Kapoor alongside. He is seen sporting stylish black eyeglasses, while he looks suave in his long beard and mustache look.