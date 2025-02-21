Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie LIVE Updates and Review: Will Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer get affected by Champions Trophy 2025
Arjun Kapoor's BFF Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and posted a fun video while grooving to Gori Hai Kalaiyan song in his car. The recreated version is from the upcoming family-comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi led by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. A small clip exuded Ranveer’s infectious energy while he enjoyed the track. He even went on to declare the song as "CERTIFIED BANGER!," and tagged Arjun Kapoor alongside. He is seen sporting stylish black eyeglasses, while he looks suave in his long beard and mustache look.
A cricket match played by the Men in Blue, that is the Indian Cricket Team, always has the entire nation tuned in. The Box Office is currently embracing the top-notch performance of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in theatres and trade circles anticipating a good reception for Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi. But analysts are wondering if the just-started ICC Champions Trophy will hamper the good run of movies. Will Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul's movie not have a good opening?