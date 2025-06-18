Suriya45: Is Suriya starrer’s title teaser dropping on June 20 for director RJ Balaji’s birthday?

Suriya and director RJ Balaji are joining hands for the first time for a commercial entertainer tentatively titled Suriya45. Now, it seems that the movie’s title teaser will be released on June 20, 2025.

According to reports, including an update by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the Suriya starrer’s title is likely to arrive on director RJ Balaji’s birthday. However, as of now, an official confirmation from the makers hasn’t been made.

The upcoming movie is touted to have Suriya playing a lawyer with Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead. While more details about the film are yet to arrive, the movie is musically crafted by young sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Aside from the lead actors, the movie will have an ensemble cast of performers like Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and many more.

Suriya was last seen in the romantic actioner Retro, which was released on May 1, 2025. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial features the story of a man, Paari, who is raised by his foster father as a violent machine.

However, after falling in love with Rukmini, he decides to let go of his crime-filled path, causing a rift between him and his father. What happens to Paari and his love forms the rest of the film.

With Suriya in the lead, the film has actors like Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, director Karthik Subbaraj expressed his desire to release the movie as a limited series. While the OTT platform is not seemingly interested in it, the director reveals that the series would’ve explored each aspect of the movie with 4-5 episodes.

Moving ahead, Suriya is currently involved in the works of his movie, tentatively titled Suriya46. The upcoming film is helmed by Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri, with Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead.

