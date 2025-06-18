5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda together in car to Samantha and Alia Bhatt clicked in Mumbai

Today (June 18), many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities were spotted on the move, marking yet another crucial and hectic day for the paparazzi. John Abraham was snapped at the airport, and his warm gesture won hearts. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefined airport fashion by sporting basic ensembles. Further, rumored lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted leaving the airport together, fueling dating speculation. So, let us take a look at some of the biggest celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Alia Bhatt's gym look is all about comfort and cool vibes

Amidst heavy rain, Alia Bhatt was clicked coming out of her car in gym wear. The sipper in her hands proved that she never forgets to keep herself hydrated. The Love and War actress served as a major inspiration for those planning to hit the gym.

2. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda snapped together in car

The rumored couple once again stoked dating rumours after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda left the airport in silence, and the shutterbugs clicked them sitting together in the backseat of the car.

3. John Abraham gives flowers to lady staff member

In a rare sighting, John Abraham was clicked coming out of the airport, and that's when a fan gifted him a flower bouquet. He asked the fan if he could gift the same bouquet to a female airport staff member. After the latter nodded, the actor handed her the flowers, and she thanked him.

4. Ranbir Kapoor snapped coming out of a sports complex

The paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor in a white hoodie and sports shorts. The Ramayan actor appeared energetic as he spent some time with his pals. It seemed like he took some time off from his busy schedule to indulge in sports activities.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it cool and stylish at the airport

The Eega actor was clicked at the airport in a casual yet chic look. She wore a light blue denim shirt with full sleeves, casually rolled up to the elbows. The high-waisted denim fit perfectly with the shirt, creating a denim-on-denim look. However, what elevated her style was oversized sunglasses and a large black shoulder bag.

