Ju Haknyeon faces police complaint over alleged prostitution solicitation in Japan after THE BOYZ exit, know more

Ju Haknyeon, who was until recently a member of the boy group THE BOYZ, is now at the center of an escalating legal controversy. On June 19, a report was officially filed with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station. It requested an investigation into allegations that the idol solicited prostitution during a recent visit to Japan.

The police report comes shortly after Ju Haknyeon’s sudden removal from both his group and agency. On June 18, his label ONE HUNDRED made a surprise announcement, stating that the idol would be departing from all activities due to personal issues. The statement offered no further explanation, simply citing matters related to his “private life.”

Anonymous report demands accountability

The individual who filed the complaint remains unnamed but referenced multiple media reports that have surfaced in recent days. In the submitted document, the filer claimed that Ju Haknyeon had essentially admitted to the allegations of solicitation via his agency.

They pointed to internal disciplinary actions as further evidence. According to the filer, “It is said that another producer at the company was also removed from his position after soliciting prostitution.”

While the alleged incident reportedly took place in Tokyo, Japan, the filer emphasized that South Korean law still applies to nationals who engage in prostitution overseas. “Although the crime in question occurred in Tokyo, Japan, Ju Haknyeon is also punishable by law for soliciting prostitution outside of South Korea as a South Korean citizen,” the complaint stated.

Scandal triggered by Japanese AV actress meeting

The controversy first began swirling after an image of Ju Haknyeon surfaced online, showing him at what appeared to be a bar in Tokyo. He was reportedly spotted alongside Asuka Kirara, a former figure in Japan’s adult entertainment industry. According to online sources, the photo was reportedly taken between May 29 and 30 during his visit to the Japanese capital.

The image quickly went viral, sparking intense discussion among fans and the general public alike. Many questioned whether the encounter was personal or part of a larger, more troubling issue. The connection with an ex-AV actress led to accusations that the meeting may have involved solicitation. This suspicion grew stronger as it coincided with rumors of another staff member being removed under similar allegations.

Ju Haknyeon responds with denial

Amid the mounting speculation and criticism, Ju Haknyeon addressed the situation directly. In a handwritten letter shared to his Instagram on June 19, he apologized to fans for causing disappointment and concern.

However, he also firmly denied any criminal wrongdoing, specifically refuting the accusation that he engaged in “illegal activity” while overseas. His apology did little to silence public discourse, with online communities remaining sharply divided.

