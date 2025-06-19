Sunjay Kapur Funeral: Karisma Kapoor and kids leave for Delhi to attend last rites — Video

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Sunjay Kapoor (1971-2025), a renowned industrialist and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, passed away on June 12 at the age of 53. The news of his sudden demise left all his close ones devastated. Sunjay, who was residing in the UK, suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London. There were reports that he swallowed a bee, which led to a heart attack.

The industrialist's funeral is scheduled to take place today (June 19) in Delhi. For the same reason, Karisma Kapoor has left Mumbai to be a part of the final rites.

Karisma Kapoor and kids to attend Sunjay Kapur's funeral

Sunjay Kapur's funeral will be held today (June 19) at 5 PM at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, Delhi. Earlier today, Sunjay's ex-wife and actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted as she left for Delhi with her children to attend her ex-husband's last rites.

The actress and her daughter, Samaira Kapoor, and son, Kiaan, were seen leaving the premises of their building and getting into a car as they departed to reach the airport.

The actress then arrived at the private airport entrance with her children as she departed for Delhi. Karisma and her children were clicked at the entrance as they entered the airport.

After the funeral, Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet is scheduled to happen on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. On June 18, the family shared a note giving information about the prayer meeting.

About Sunjay Kapoor's marriages

Sunjay Kapoor is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, son Azarius, stepdaughter Safira Chatwal from Priya Sachdev's previous marriage, and two children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking about his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, the businessman and the Raja Hindustani actress tied the knot in 2003. Following differences in their marital life, Sunjay and Karisma parted ways in 2014. However, the couple were on cordial terms as they have two children, a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan.

After parting ways with Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdeva. Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay was married to Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000.

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent polo player and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company specializing in the manufacture of parts for electric vehicles.

