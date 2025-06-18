Why is Weak Hero Class 1 actor Shin Seung Ho exempted from military service? Agency reveals

Shin Seung Ho, the skilled South Korean actor, revealed a previously unknown injury, thereby also confirming his exemption from military service. As all able-bodied men need to enlist for national duty after the age of 18, Shin Seung Ho’s military hiatus was an expected happening for the fans. However, a new report by TenAsia on June 18 revealed how the actor has been exempted from service. His agency confirmed an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) as the cause behind his change in military plans.

Advertisement

KINGKONG by Starship’s response to Shin Seung Ho’s military exemption

Another update from Sports Chosun revealed why Shin Seung Ho has not announced his military enlistment despite turning 30 this year. They shared, “Shin Seung Ho underwent surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament or an ACL while performing personal schedules in 2021, and was subsequently exempted from military service.”

The initial report claimed that while the injury happened in the middle of a drama production schedule, Shin Seung Ho was able to wrap his filming successfully due to the kind consideration of the staff members. He is said to have undergone surgery to repair his ACL, and took the physical exam determining his military grade. As a result of the examination, he was deemed unfit for active service and was granted an exception, exempting him from it.

The K-dramas in question could have been D.P., which shot him to fame or Alchemy of Souls, which remains one of Shin Seung Ho’s most talked about roles so far alongside Weak Hero Class 1. The shows released in 2021 and 2022, respectively, match the alleged timeline of events.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, born on November 11, 1995, the actor was planning a football career, which is said to have passed without any major injuries. He then moved to modeling with his 6’1” frame, gaining praise. When he finally moved to acting in 2018, Seung Ho earned the long-overdue flowers for his work.

ALSO READ: Omniscient Reader: The Prophet locks release date with intense trailer ft. Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Jisoo and more