Virat Kohli invites ex-teammates Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to his London home ahead of India vs England Test series

Virat Kohli may have retired from Test cricket, but his connection to the Indian team remains unshaken. Just days before India takes on England at Headingley, Kohli hosted Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj at his home in London.

While the gathering was informal, its timing, as well as the presence of India’s new leadership core, gave the meeting an undeniable weight ahead of the high-stakes tour. As reported by RevSportz, the visit came during the team’s day off.

Kohli welcomes India’s new core before England test opener

Three days before India begins their five-match Test series against England, former captain Virat Kohli invited Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj to his London home. Reports state that the players visited on Monday, June 16, which was their scheduled off day after an intra-squad warm-up in Kent.

With Kohli recently retired from Test cricket, and now residing in England with his family, the meeting was quiet, informal, and—according to reports—a much-needed morale boost for a young Indian side preparing for life after its two most seasoned leaders.

Motivation over meals, not a strategy session

According to the mentioned portal’s sources, the cricketers didn’t gather to discuss possible match tactics or debate over selections. Kohli simply spent a few hours with some of the squad’s key players. The group likely shared conversations, memories, and perspectives.

The gesture itself truly brings out Kohli’s continued influence on Indian cricket, even from outside the dressing room. Having taken over as India’s Test captain, Gill has great expectations and visible pressure placed upon him. With Rohit Sharma also stepping aside from the longer format, this Test series is the beginning of a new leadership era.

Although the meeting remained low-key and out of the camera's radar, its importance is not lost to cricket fans. Whether or not he’s spotted at Headingley on match day, his short meeting with the players reminded fans and teammates alike: even if Virat Kohli is done with Tests, his influence on the team stays strong.

