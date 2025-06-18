'There was love in the air' for Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, says Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director Sanja Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring the beloved Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, is a classic romance tale that every cinephile must have watched. Today (June 18), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completes 26 years since its release. On this special day, SLB recalled shooting this romantic saga, which touched the hearts of a million people.

The filmmaker even mentioned how there was love on the sets while they were filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and even commented on its remake.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry

In a conversation with ETimes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. When asked about the off-screen chemistry between the lead actors during the film's shoot, the filmmaker confirmed that indeed a chemistry was present on set.

He said, "Yes, there was love in the air. But not just between them; there was a lot of affection among all of us. Zohra Sehgalji, Helen Aunty, Salman, Aishwarya, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jayekar, we were like one big family. I don't think I've had such a fulfilling experience shooting any other film."

Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali remake Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?

Further, Bhansali was asked if he would ever remake the iconic romantic tale Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He stated that he would never remake any of his films, except for Khamoshi. Revealing why he wanted to remake Khamoshi, SLB shared that he wished to alter the ending of this movie.

The filmmaker also expressed his working experience with Aishwarya Rai and shared how she was perfect as Nandini, as she matched his 'vision' of the character.

Speaking about Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the film that was released in 1999, showcases a love triangle that is hit by unexpected twists at every turn. The surprising yet satisfying ending of the film, which was beautifully showcased by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, remains a fan favorite climax in everyone's heart.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featured Salman Khan as Sameer, whereas Aishwarya played Nandini. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets up Love & War as Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal