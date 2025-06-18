Pirates' Bryan Reynolds exits Tigers Game midway as wife Blair goes into labor with their 3rd child, gets REPLACED

Tuesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers took an unexpected turn when Bryan Reynolds exited suddenly in the second inning. He had struck out to end the top of the first and hadn’t yet taken the field when he received word that his wife, Blair, had gone into labor.

According to AP News and team officials, Reynolds was immediately replaced by Alexander Canario and is expected to be placed on the paternity list.

Will Reynolds return for the Texas Rangers match?

According to the mentioned publication, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly expressed confidence that Reynolds would return for this weekend’s home series against the Texas Rangers. Kelly said, “That’s what I would think, given the timing.” Though Pittsburgh briefly led after Canario’s two-run single, Detroit rallied late for a 7–3 win.

Reynolds, now 30, has been batting .222 with eight homers and 39 RBIs across 71 games this season. But on Tuesday, baseball took a backseat as a far more meaningful moment took place within the Reynolds household—welcoming their newest member into the world.

Who is Blair Reynolds?

Blair Reynolds has been a quiet yet constant presence in Bryan Reynolds’ journey from high school standout to MLB All-Star. A Tennessee native, Blair is a former college cheerleader and fitness trainer with a degree in psychology from Belmont University.

She and Bryan met as teenagers at Brentwood High School, though they didn’t start dating until 2012. After six years together, Bryan proposed in late 2017, and the couple tied the knot on December 2, 2018. Since then, Blair has navigated life in the limelight while maintaining her own identity.

According to Sportskeeda, Blair has worked as a personal trainer at Chadwick’s Fitness & Performance, previously coached gymnastics, and raised two young sons—all while navigating the unpredictable lifestyle of professional baseball.

With Reese born in 2020 and Brooks following in 2022, the couple’s growing family has become a grounding force amid Bryan’s demanding career.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli invites ex-teammates Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to his London home ahead of India vs England Test series