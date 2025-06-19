Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Patch Up? Kids Make ‘Several Efforts to Reconnect’ Distraught Parents

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the ugliest breakups in the industry, which is still talked about. The couple was married for five years and has six kids together.

The duo called it quits in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

While the exes have moved on with their lives—with Pitt dating Ines de Ramon and Jolie focusing on her career and kids—sources close to the duo made a revelation. The former celebrity couple’s children have made several efforts to reconnect.

Source reveal details about where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stand after their kids’ efforts to reconnect

Following his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has had an estranged relationship with his kids. The actor only periodically sees his youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne.

According to the sources who conversed with US Weekly, they revealed that despite “several efforts to reconnect,” the Wolfs star has been caused a lot of heartbreak. They further added that Pitt “carries … a deep emotional weight” when it comes to his family.

Apart from his youngest kids, Pitt does not meet or talk to any of his other children, including Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, and Zahara.

The most popular celebrity couple of their time announced that they both were legally single in 2019. However, the duo’s divorce was not finalized until December 2024.

Following the divorce, the actress’ lawyer revealed that Jolie is relieved. Elaborating, he said, “Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

At the time Angelina Jolie also revealed that her kids helped her navigate life, or she would have gone into a really dark place.

