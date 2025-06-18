Shah Rukh Khan's King to have Ed Sheeran's song? Latter gives 'proof' of his Bollywood debut

Ed Sheeran's song Sapphire has become incredibly popular in India and is currently one of the trendiest tracks. The song holds extra significance for many reasons, including that it was filmed in India. Ed collaborated with famous Indian singer Arijit Singh, and there's an exciting twist: Shah Rukh Khan makes a brief cameo appearance in the song.

Recently, Ed released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of Sapphire, in which he explains how Shah Rukh Khan's involvement in the song came about and his meeting with him at Mannat.

Ed Sheeran talks about filming in India

Ed shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing his experience of traveling in India and touring Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for the shoot. He then disclosed how his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan had occurred and shared all the details.

Ed Sheeran reveals details of his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

Ed Sheeran said, "I don't know if I need to give context on who Shah Rukh Khan is. I'd say he is probably like first or second famous person in the world. He invited me around his house to play paddle, and we played paddle for like 3 hours. Then he pitched me an idea and was like, 'Do it whenever,' and I was like, 'To be honest, I am here so like do you want to get dinner tomorrow?' By the time I had gone there, I was singing the whole tune in Hindi!"

In the BTS video, Ed is seen recording Sapphire in Hindi in a studio. He revealed that it was his first experience singing in Hindi. Director Siddharth Anand, who directed Pathaan, informed Ed that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to meet Ed at his house and was waiting for him to arrive. Ed reached Shah Rukh's house with his father and Nic.

The singer then reached Shah Rukh's house and asked him if he could do a cameo in Sapphire, to which he agreed. After the scene was shot, Shah Rukh and Ed gave a big, tight hug to each other.

Watch Ed Sheeran's song Sapphire bts video-

Ed Sheeran to sing for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

After this, a fan club shared a clip on Instagram expressing their excitement to see the Punjabi version of Ed's song. The comment was, "Can't wait for the full Punjabi version. Check out the behind-the-scenes on Ed's YouTube Channel! Ed said Hindi version in that video, so I'm not sure if the other version of the song will be Hindi or Punjabi now!"

Seeing this, Ed Sheeran quickly responded to clarify that the Hindi song was for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, reportedly titled King. Ed confirmed that he will be making his Bollywood debut by singing in King Khan's forthcoming movie.

He clarified, "The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I'm just doing all languages at this point."

Here's Ed Sheeran's comment -

Sapphire also has Arijit Singh, who has joined in for the vocals in Punjabi. The two of them were seen taking a bike ride in the official music video.

