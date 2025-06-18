After many hurdles, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par gets clearance from CBFC

Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most anticipated movies among cinegoers. Starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, the sports comedy-drama is the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on June 20, and the actors are busy promoting it. Meanwhile, there were reports about the Central Board of Film Certification asking for a few changes in the film, but Aamir wasn't satisfied. However, after it was resolved, CBFC finally greenlit Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par rated UA 13+ by CBFC

The Aamir Khan starrer has been creating a lot of buzz as it nears the day of release. Sitaare Zameen Par has been certified U/A 13+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 39 minutes. When compared to Taare Zameen Par, it is slightly shorter as the former's runtime was about 2 hours and 42 minutes.

For the unversed, a U/A 13+ certificate implies that the movie is suitable for children above 13 years of age. But, children under 13 must require parental guidance.

Further, Sitaare Zameen Par has also been cleared by the British Board, and it has already given a green signal for the movie to release in the UK. BBFC has given a 12A certification to the movie.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film follows a drunkard and arrogant basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan). After being suspended, he is forced to train a team of specially abled kids for a basketball tournament. Interestingly, the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par have cast real people with special needs as the actors.

In many of his interviews, the Dangal actor opened up about his experience working with them and revealed that he learned a lot from them. The film explores various themes, including growth, acceptance, and the need to understand the talents of neurodivergent adults.

