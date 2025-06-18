Who Will Tom Holland Fight in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? All We Know About New Villains

Tom Holland will yet again don his Spider-Man suit for the fourth film of the Spider-Man franchise. Earlier, the title of the film was announced by Marvel.

After much speculation from the fans, the MCU announced that the upcoming movie will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to the media reports, it is revealed that Holland’s superhero character will fight new villains in the 2026 cinematic piece, which might also include Shang-Chi’s Silver Samurai and Viper, whose mention is present in the Marvel Comic.

While there has been no confirmation yet, rumors have it that Tom Holland will also be joined by Simu Liu, who portrays Shang-Chi in the MCU.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day include Venom?

Apart from Silver Samurai and Viper, whose versions were previously seen in 2013’s The Wolverine, the movie could also feature Venom and Knull.

According to Comic Circus’ Alex Perez, who stated at the time of Venom: The Last Dance that the character is more likely to make an appearance alongside the wall-crawling Spidey.

Moreover, the fans are also expected to see Peter Parker and Bruce Banner teaming up. As for Hulk’s presence in a Spider-Man film, the inside scooper, Perez, shared, "What I heard involves a connection [between Peter Parker and Bruce] dating back to the earliest days of the MCU and exploring some uncharted territory for both characters’ personal histories."

With Hulk’s storyline in Spider-Man, it could allegedly open Bruce Banner’s way into Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Spider-Man will not join the rest of the Avengers in Doomsday. The reason stated by the makers is that the timelines of the events are too close to each other.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters on July 31, 2026, while Avengers: Doomsday will open on December 17, 2026.

