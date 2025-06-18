Meet actor who sold photos for Rs 20, debuted at 42, is part of every Rajkumar Hirani movie, and has now turned director

Someone has rightly said: 'It’s never too late to turn your dreams into reality'. Well, this line might sound ‘bookish’ and ‘preachy’, but this Bollywood actor proved it true with his hard work, determination, and unmatchable acting talent. Guess what? He not only struggled for 14 years but also worked as a waiter, sold namkeen and biscuits via his farsan shop, and finally made his Bollywood debut at the age of 42. He is none other than Boman Irani.

Boman Irani's early life and education

Born on December 2, 1959, Boman Irani’s father passed away 6 months before his birth. He suffered from dyslexia in his childhood, and managed a bakery and family namkeen shop in Mumbai along with his mother. Irani also did a waiter course at Mithibai College (Mumbai) and served at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (popularly known as The Taj Hotel). He then worked as a photographer until his marriage and even sold photos of school cricket and football matches for just 20 to 30 rupees. His photography career rose as he managed to become the official photographer for the Indian Boxing Association.

Boman Irani's acting career

The 65-year-old had a passion for acting since his childhood. Boman did theater for several years before making his screen acting debut in 2001 with Everybody Says I’m Fine! His breakthrough role was ‘Dr Asthana’ in Rajkumar Hirani’s debut film Munna Bhai MBBS. Since then, Irani has been an incredible part of every Hirani directorial, which includes Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Dunki, apart from Munna Bhai MBBS.

Besides the titles mentioned above, the veteran star has always impressed the audience with his brilliant acting skills. To name a few, his rich filmography includes Main Hoon Na, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Being Cyrus, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Don- The Chase Begins Again, Well Done Abba, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Housefull, Don 2, Shirin Farhad ki Toh Nikal Padi, Jolly LLB, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Uunchai, and more.

Boman turned director and producer with The Mehta Boys, starring himself and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. While he is yet to announce his second directorial, he will be next seen in Detective Sherdil, Tanvi The Great and The Raja Saab.

