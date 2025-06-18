Salman Khan gets his heroine for upcoming film based on Galwan Valley clash: Report

After a major setback from Sikandar, Salman Khan is in no mood to compromise with his next outing. The megastar is reinventing himself with a no-nonsense patriotic military action drama. Set to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout At Lokhandwala fame, the team has now locked its female lead.

Chitrangda Singh to pair with Salman Khan in Apoorva Lakhia's next

According to an India Today report, the makers have zeroed in on Chitrangda Singh to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the much-awaited war movie. This will be the first time Salman and Chitrangda will share screen space together. The actress is best known for her commendable acting in Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. She entered the commercial space with Akshay Kumar's Desi Boyz and won immense fame for her item number Aao Raja in Gabbar is Back.

Reportedly, the upcoming military drama is based on the Galwan chapter of the novel, India’s Most Fearless 3, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Salman Khan will be seen playing the character of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar regiment during a violent conflict with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in 2020.

Salman Khan's first real-life-based character, shoot begins in July 2025

Interestingly, the yet-untitled movie will mark the first real-life-based character for Salman Khan. Moreover, he will be playing the full-fledged role of an army officer for the first time. Earlier, he was seen essaying the role of a military man in Heroes and Jai Ho; however, both were for a very brief duration.

As Pinkvilla reported earlier, the principal photography of the Salman Khan-Apoorva Lakhia movie will begin in July 2025. It will be shot for over 70 days, aiming to wrap it up by October 2025. The Sultan actor is currently prepping for his role and is going through extensive training to transform into an ideal physique for an army man. Other than Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, three young actors will also join the cast.

Talking about Chitrangda Singh, she was recently seen in Housefull 5, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and Khel Khel Mein. If her upcoming movie with Salman Khan succeeds in impressing the audience, it can be a game-changer for the actress.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar teaser to release on Ranveer Singh’s birthday in July