Is Mammootty not well? MP John Brittas shares BIG update on actor’s health

Malayali superstar Mammootty hit the headlines after reports of him being diagnosed with cancer started doing the rounds. The actor’s team reacted against the claims. Now, Rajya Sabha MP and the actor’s close friend John Brittas has shared an update on his health.

In a recent interaction with the news channel Reporter TV, the politician revealed that Mammootty has a minor health issue and is undergoing treatment for it.

As per his words, Brittas said, “Mammootty is suffering from a minor health complication and is currently receiving treatment. He is okay, and I just had a phone conversation with him.”

“Even though we have been friends for quite a long time, we were never the kind of people who talked much about our personal lives. However, in recent days, we have been sharing such details as well,” he added. (Translated from Malayalam)

According to early reports, Mammootty was reported to have been diagnosed with cancer. While the claims were spreading online, the actor’s team issued a statement contradicting the reports.

The team said, “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break, he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”

Coming to Mammootty’s work front, the megastar was last seen in a lead role in the movie Bazooka. The Malayalam-language action thriller was written and directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut.

The movie featured the story of a businessman and gamer getting involved in a hunt against a serial offender along with a police officer. Apart from Mammootty, the film had Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divya Pillai, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, and many more in key roles.

While the cinematic venture released in theaters on April 10, 2025, it was met with negative reviews and tanked at the box office. Now, the film is expected to hit the streaming platform ZEE5 soon.

Moving ahead, the actor is set to appear in the crime drama flick Kalamkaval, co-starring Vinayakan.

Furthermore, Mammootty is headlining a magnum opus venture by director Mahesh Narayanan, tentatively titled MMMN (Patriot). The film is touted to be an action thriller with a multistarrer cast consisting of Mohanlal (cameo), Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and more.

