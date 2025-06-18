Is Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh real sister of Yuvraj Singh? Know all about their relationship

In 2020, a viral Raksha Bandhan photo had cricket fans convinced Bollywood star wife Ritika Sajdeh was Yuvraj Singh’s real sister. The image showed Sajdeh tying the ceremonial thread on Singh’s wrist, and countless headlines followed. But the truth is simple: they’re not related by birth.

Rather, a deep professional friendship blossomed into an affectionate “Rakhi” bond long before Sajdeh married Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Here’s how a manager-client relationship grew into one of cricket’s most enduring honorary sibling stories.

From manager to ‘rakhi sister’

Ritika Sajdeh entered the cricketing world as a sports management professional. Among her earliest clients was Yuvraj Singh. Over time, their working rapport turned warm. At some point, according to an episode of Breakfast with Champions, Singh began calling Sajdeh his sister.

On Raksha Bandhan, fans spotted Sajdeh tying a rakhi on Singh’s wrist, only adding fuel to the sibling rumors. Yet, sources confirm that Singh’s brotherly gesture is purely honorary, born of respect and long-standing friendship. The two share a strong sibling relationship, but not DNA.

Yuvraj’s protective brother move: ‘Don’t even look at her’

Singh’s protective streak surfaced again when Rohit Sharma first met Sajdeh during a 2008 shoot. “As soon as I arrived, Yuvi had told me, ‘She’s my sister, don’t even look at her,’” Sharma later recalled on the BwC episode in 2017.

That playful warning stemmed from Singh’s loyalty to Sajdeh, not a shared parentage. Despite Sharma’s initial confusion—and later romance with Sajdeh—the story only goes to show just how sincerely Singh viewed her as part of his chosen family.

Who are their real siblings and family?

In reality, Yuvraj Singh’s sister is not Sajdeh but someone else. He has one brother, Zorawar Singh, and two half-siblings, Victor and Amarjeet Kaur, through his father’s second marriage.

Ritika Sajdeh, meanwhile, has a brother named Kunal Sajdeh and is a first cousin to sports agent Bunty Sajdeh, according to The Sports Rush. Her family ties remain distinct from Singh’s. Their relationship? A testament to mutual respect, created within the cricketing corridors and sealed with a rakhi.

ALSO READ: PIC: Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul ahead of India-England Test opener, reaches London with daughter Evaarah