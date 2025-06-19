General Hospital Recap, June 18 Episode: Curtis Pushes Portia Away, Drew Finally Pops the Question to Willow

The June 18 episode of General Hospital brought emotional moments and major shifts for several Port Charles residents. Curtis struggled with his marriage, Kai received life-changing news, and Kristina faced the consequences of her actions. Here's everything that happened in Tuesday's episode.

Curtis pulls back from Portia

In Curtis' office, Portia expressed regret for not being honest about Drew and told Curtis how much she loves him. They shared a moment, but Curtis wasn't ready to fully reconnect and said he needed more time to trust her again.

Jordan walked in, realizing she was interrupting, but Curtis asked her to stay after Portia left. Curtis then told Jordan about Drew's desire for Aurora to publish a hit piece on Michael. Curtis offered Michael his resignation, but Michael declined and instead told him to let Drew believe he's won.

At the hospital, Kai was followed by Josh, the documentarian, as he awaited medical news. Trina supported him, hoping for a good outcome.

Unfortunately, the doctor revealed the titanium in Kai’s spine hadn’t appropriately fused, meaning he could never play contact sports again. Kai was devastated. He told Trina he had believed he would fully recover and wasn’t ready to let go of football. He asked to be alone to process the news and left to confront Drew.

Kristina comes clean to Liz about the accident

Ric visited the hospital and found out Liz had taken the day off. At home, Liz spoke to Kristina, who confessed to causing the car accident and said she was ready to face the consequences. Liz said she was angry but would stay silent for Lucky’s sake. However, she warned Kristina never to do something like this again. Ric later showed up and noticed Kristina leaving, but Liz told him it was a personal matter.

Drew proposes marriage to Willow

At Drew’s place, Willow told him the house felt empty without love. Drew apologized and shared Martin’s advice: they should get married to strengthen their custody case. Willow was shocked and said it might look bad in court. Drew understood and told her to think about it. He reassured her that he loved her regardless of her decision.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael asked to be part of Daisy’s life. Sasha agreed but said she wanted to raise Daisy on her own and have only her name on the birth certificate. Michael accepted her terms but requested legal guardianship in the event of anything happening to her. Sasha agreed.

At the pool, Cody flirted with Ava and talked about their love of Vegas. Molly observed them and shared with Alexis that she felt uneasy seeing Ava with Cody. Ava and Cody ended their chat warmly, and Molly and Cody exchanged smiles.

