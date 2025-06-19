BLACKPINK to make full group comeback in July 2025 with new song release? YG Entertainment responds

BLINKs, wake up! BLACKPINK is on the verge of a comeback with full-group activities, and reportedly, the wait won't be much longer. According to a June 19 report by K-media outlet JTBC Entertainment, the girl group is gearing up to release a new song as soon as next month.

On the same day, YG Entertainment, the agency managing BLACKPINK, responded to the report, giving fans hope for the news' authenticity.

BLACKPINK reported to release new music in July 2025

The K-pop quartet, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is reported to currently be in the process of creating a new single, which is to drop in early July. Its track might be released right before or after the commencement of the Seoul leg of their upcoming 2025 DEADLINE World Tour.

According to JTBC Entertainment, on June 19, multiple music industry insiders confirmed BLACKPINK's musical comeback.

"The new song is said to have a new feel while retaining BLACKPINK's existing charm, raising expectations," as per the article.

YG Entertainment responded to reports of BLACKPINK's comeback in July 2025

The management label commented on the reports of BLACKPINK's comeback in early July through a phone call with K-media Top Star News. An official from YG Entertainment said, "We ask that you confirm this through an official promotion in the future."

The fact that they did not deny the possibility of the news being true, but instead dodged giving a straight answer, served as a ray of hope that the news might be true.

The excitement surrounding the release is immense, given that it will be the group's first output in over 1000 days, as well as their first project following the contract renewal with YG Entertainment for the group schedule. The K-pop quartet's last musical offering was their second studio album Born Pink, released in September 2022.

Besides the anticipation for what's next for the girl group, fans also expressed disappointment over the lack of announcements regarding their promotional schedule. They are also somewhat let down by the absence of any indication that a full album is in the works.

