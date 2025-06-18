Vijay Deverakonda on marriage plans : It would be fulfilling to be married and have your kids — THROWBACK

Vijay Deverakonda undoubtedly remains one of the most eligible bachelors of Telugu cinema, with fans quite excited about his future wedding. Moreover, the actor has been strongly linked with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and netizens almost believe that the two are dating.

Amid all of it, let’s revisit one of the actor’s older interviews where he revealed his honest take on getting married and entering a new phase of life.

Vijay Deverakonda on sobering down before marriage

Previously, in an interview with India Today, Vijay Deverakonda explained that while he looks forward to getting married and having a family of his own someday, he still feels the need to have enough mental maturity to grow up and sober down before that.

He added that, interestingly, his parents were not pressuring him to get married, but they do want him to settle down soon.

The Kingdom actor said, “My parents aren't bugging me, and they let me be. But, recently, they have been subtly hinting at marriage. I would love family life. It would be fulfilling to be married and have your kids. There will be a time I will do that. But I need more mental maturity to do that. I need to grow up and sober down.”

Vijay claimed marriage cannot be taken for granted

The actor then mentioned that he still feels like a kid and doesn’t feel answerable to anyone, a fact that he must change if he ever wishes to get married.

Nonetheless, Vijay highlighted that he does not want to take things for granted in marriage and especially toward his future partner, and so is happily buying some time before taking the giant leap of faith.

What are the qualities Vijay Deverakonda looks for in his future partner?

Moving on, Vijay Deverakonda went on to reveal the kind of qualities he looks for in his future partner someday.

The actor admitted saying, “I want someone who is kind, funny, and someone who you can chill with. If you're ever in lockdown, you shouldn't be frustrated with them. That's the first rule. It should feel like a holiday, and she needs to tick that box.”

Vijay-Rashmika’s relationship murmurs

Lately, rumors are rife that Vijay Deverakonda is dating Rashmika Mandanna. The duo is often spotted hanging out together, and more recently, they were even seen traveling in the same car. However, neither of them has ever accepted or denied any of the buzz.

