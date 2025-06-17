Travis Kelce fuels discussions about family expansion with Taylor Swift but there’s a catch, find out

Travis Kelce may have just fanned the flames of speculation around his future with Taylor Swift, without saying her name or mentioning babies.

During a panel at the Cannes Lions event in France, the Kansas City Chiefs star made a subtle remark about pet ownership that sparked speculation about the couple taking the next step in building a home together, possibly with a new four-legged family member.

Kelce says ‘It’s hard to sell dog food when you don’t have a dog’

While appearing at the Amazon Port Panel alongside brother Jason Kelce, Travis was discussing the importance of authentic brand partnerships. “The ads I love the most are the ones I actually use, the stuff that I use every single day.” He explained, “It's hard to sell dog food when you don't have a dog.”

A panelist quickly suggested he should get one. Then came the line that set the internet aflame: “There you go, yeah, I need to get a dog,” Kelce said, grinning.

Though brief, the moment sent Swifties and NFL fans into a frenzy online. His comment comes just days after social media chatter erupted over a photo that led to pregnancy speculation surrounding Swift. Adding fuel to the rumor mill, the couple has previously been linked to plans of adopting a cat together.

Kelce and Swift share lives, space, and maybe pets?

Swift is already a proud cat mom to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, and has made her love for animals well-known. In contrast, Kelce grew up with a family cat named Flash, but currently does not own any pets, as he stated at the panel; that could soon change.

A source told Life & Style last fall that the couple was actively looking into pet adoption. Kelce had reportedly gone so far as to design a “catio”—an outdoor patio built just for felines.

Whether it's a dog, another cat, or a baby somewhere down the line, the couple seems to be aligning their personal lives as Kelce gears up for what could be his final NFL season. One thing’s clear: the couple is thinking long term.

ALSO READ: Who is Brooks Koepka’s wife? All about model Jena Sims, their age difference and more