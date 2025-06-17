Travis Kelce fuels discussions about family expansion with Taylor Swift but there’s a catch, find out
Is a baby coming? Travis Kelce teased growing his family with Taylor Swift at the Amazon Port Panel in Cannes, France.
Travis Kelce may have just fanned the flames of speculation around his future with Taylor Swift, without saying her name or mentioning babies.
During a panel at the Cannes Lions event in France, the Kansas City Chiefs star made a subtle remark about pet ownership that sparked speculation about the couple taking the next step in building a home together, possibly with a new four-legged family member.
Kelce says ‘It’s hard to sell dog food when you don’t have a dog’
While appearing at the Amazon Port Panel alongside brother Jason Kelce, Travis was discussing the importance of authentic brand partnerships. “The ads I love the most are the ones I actually use, the stuff that I use every single day.” He explained, “It's hard to sell dog food when you don't have a dog.”
A panelist quickly suggested he should get one. Then came the line that set the internet aflame: “There you go, yeah, I need to get a dog,” Kelce said, grinning.
Though brief, the moment sent Swifties and NFL fans into a frenzy online. His comment comes just days after social media chatter erupted over a photo that led to pregnancy speculation surrounding Swift. Adding fuel to the rumor mill, the couple has previously been linked to plans of adopting a cat together.
Kelce and Swift share lives, space, and maybe pets?
Swift is already a proud cat mom to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, and has made her love for animals well-known. In contrast, Kelce grew up with a family cat named Flash, but currently does not own any pets, as he stated at the panel; that could soon change.
A source told Life & Style last fall that the couple was actively looking into pet adoption. Kelce had reportedly gone so far as to design a “catio”—an outdoor patio built just for felines.
Whether it's a dog, another cat, or a baby somewhere down the line, the couple seems to be aligning their personal lives as Kelce gears up for what could be his final NFL season. One thing’s clear: the couple is thinking long term.
