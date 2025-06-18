Bollywood Newswrap, June 18: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar teaser date locked to Chitrangda Singh opposite Salman Khan in upcoming film

In case you missed out on the important developments that took place in the industry today (June 18), we have got you covered! From Chitrangda Singh locked opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming Galwan movie to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar getting a release date for its teaser, here are all the crucial updates!

1. Abhishek Bachchan shares cryptic post about 'wanting to disappear'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared a Hindi poem that caught netizens' attention. It highlighted the importance of living for yourself while giving it all to the family and other close ones. In the caption, the Housefull 5 actor mentioned, "Kabhi kabhi khud se milne ke liye sabse missing hona padta hai (Sometimes, to find your true self, you need to detach yourself from others)."

2. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar's teaser to release soon

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first teaser of Dhurandhar is expected to drop on Ranveer Singh’s Birthday, i.e., July 6. The period espionage thriller also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan. Talking about the film's release date, it will be out once the team wraps up filming.

3. Chitrangda Singh to feature opposite Salman Khan in forthcoming Galwan movie

According to the reports, Chitrangda Singh has been roped in to play the female lead in th upcoming movie based on Galwan Valley clash. The movie stars Salman Khan as Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar regiment during a violent conflict with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in 2020. Directed by Apoorv Lakhia, the filming will commence in July 2025.

4. Sunjay Kapur’s funeral to be held on June 19

The funeral of Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's former husband, will be held in New Delhi tomorrow. According to the press note issued by his family, the last rites will be held at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, and a prayer meet is scheduled for June 22.

5. Shah Rukh Khan surprises everyone by visiting Sitaare Zameen Par sets

As Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, the makers released a special BTS video from the making of the movie. The video showed Shah Rukh Khan surprising the crew and cast, including Aamir, by arriving at the sets. He interacted warmly with the cast members, and they joyfully talked to him about their favorite SRK movie.

