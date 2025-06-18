Brad Marchand’s kids send him adorable voicemail before Stanley Cup Final Game 6: ‘No matter what happens...'

As Brad Marchand prepares for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, he has received a reminder of what matters most off the ice. Just hours before the puck dropped at Amerant Bank Arena, The Players’ Tribune shared a video capturing a voicemail sent by Marchand’s three kids: Sloane, Sawyer, and Rue.

The Florida Panthers veteran, who was traded from the Boston Bruins earlier this year, was one win away from championship glory. For a player chasing the Cup, his children’s voices were the kind of reminder that puts everything in perspective.

Marchand hears from his biggest fans: “We've got you”

Each of Marchand’s children introduced themselves in the recording, sending him good luck and reminding him of their unflinching support. “Congratulations on getting on to the Stanley Cup Finals,” said Sawyer. Sloane said, “It’s been so awesome to watch you over my whole childhood…”

“No matter what happens in the game, we’re so proud of you. You still got us and we got you,” Sawyer continued. Rue, the youngest, also chimed in to tell her father how much she loved him, “The best daddy in the whole wide world,” while Sloane reassured Marchand that his family would always be there waiting for him, no matter how the series turned out.

Katrina Marchand joins in after touching Father’s Day post

The video was shared widely across hockey circles and gave fans a rare view of Marchand not as a playoff veteran, but simply as a dad. The voicemail wasn’t the only sign of support from home. Katrina Marchand, Brad’s wife, also reposted the video.

She had previously shared a Father’s Day tribute as well, describing her husband as “fiercely devoted” and “deeply present in their children’s lives”. With the Cup in hand, emotions are at an all-time high. But the voicemail from his kids likely kept Marchand grounded, reminding him that his legacy had already reached much farther than just the rink.

