Who is Kirara Asuka? Know all about former Japanese AV actress' link to THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon

Kirara Asuka, a Japanese model and former adult video actress, has been at the center of a viral controversy due to her alleged connection with Ju Haknyeon, a member of the K-pop boy band THE BOYZ. After a secret meeting between the two was exposed, Ju Haknyeon's agency terminated his contract, resulting in his removal from the group. Let's take a closer look at the controversy's origin, starting with Kirara Asuka's life and career.

Life and career of Kirara Asuka

Kirara Asuka is a Japanese model and former p*rnstar, born on October 2, 1988, in Tokyo. She debuted in the adult video (AV) industry in 2007, and transitioned to a different career role in 2020. She has since left her past behind and is currently active as an influencer in Japan, as reported by media outlet Arama Japan.

She also appeared in mainstream media, including Ultraman Ginga (2013), Ultraman Ginga: Theater Special (2013) and Ultraman Ginga: Theater Special Ultra Monster Hero Battle Royal! (2014).

How did Kirara Asuka get linked-up with Ju Haknyeon?

As reported by News1 Korea on June 18, Ju Haknyeon allegedly met with Kirara Asuka at a private bar in Tokyo's Roppongi district in late May. The article revealed that THE BOYZ member visited the bar on the night of May 29 with a group of acquaintances. Japanese outlet Shukan Bunshun obtained photos showing Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka in close proximity, displaying skinship, including hugging.

The photos also captured the model resting her chin on the boy band member's shoulder, sparking controversy.

Are Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka dating?

Even though the pictures showcase a sense of familiarity between the two, it doesn't confirm them dating. None of them presented any statement regarding the same. However, Ju Haknyeon's agency, ONE HUNDRED, shared their decision to no one accept him as part of the group, for the heed of the other members.

Notably, Kirara Asuka was already known to be dating an intellectually disabled YouTuber, who is 12 years younger than her. She made her first public appearance with her boyfriend, Hirok (real name Hirokawa Ryu), when they hit the runway for the Kansai Collection held last year at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, as reported by Japan's L Magazine.

