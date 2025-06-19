Did Ju Haknyeon engage in prostitution? Former THE BOYZ member speaks out after being kicked out of team

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of prostitution and adult content.

THE BOYZ has been in a flurry of controversies this month, and adding to the bunch, on June 18, it was announced that member Ju Hakneyon will be exiting the team. After recently going on a hiatus due to what the agency claimed were ‘personal reasons’, it was revealed that the team will now move forward as a 10-piece. ONE HUNDRED shared that it would be impossible to continue with the singer because of issues in his personal life. Now the star has stepped forward to clear his name and clarify rumors surrounding his exit.

Ju Haknyeon reveals the truth behind his meeting with ex-adult actress Kirara Asuka

The agency that manages THE BOYZ claimed that it was no longer possible for them to continue with Ju Haknyeon due to a breach of trust between him and the company. Further research revealed that it was his meeting in Tokyo with Kirara Asuka, a Japanese creator who used to be involved in the AV business, that caused his departure from the group.

In an update on his Instagram stories, Ju Haknyeon shared his apology with the fans. He wrote, “Hello, this is Ju Haknyeon.

First of all, I sincerely apologize to the fans and everyone who must have been concerned by the recent unsavory news about me shared via an article.

On May 30, 2025, it is true that I attended a private drinking gathering with an acquaintance and that I was present at that place. However, I want to completely false that I have ever engaged in prostitution or any illegal activity as reported in the articles or rumors.

I am deeply reflecting on my actions and would like to sincerely apologize to those who were shocked by this.”

It was previously speculated that there were accounts of exchanging money between the AV actress and the singer; however, Ju Haknyeon has now denied any such actions on his end. There have been no further updates from ONE HUNDRED or the members of THE BOYZ.

