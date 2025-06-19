Ju Haknyeon Controversy: THE BOYZ's Juyeon, Younghoon and more apologize amid Japanese AV actress scandal

K-pop group THE BOYZ has been embroiled in a string of controversies lately, including drinking, smoking, and dating rumors. Things escalated greatly following Ju Haknyeon's private meeting with a former Japanese AV actress, leading to his contract termination and removal from the group. Following that, on June 19, some of THE BOYZ members, apologized to the fans, for the emotional distress their recent scandals have caused them.

THE BOYZ members wrote apology notes for Ju Haknyeon scandal

THE BOYZ members Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric took to their messaging subscription app and seeked forgiveness from THE B (THE BOYZ's fandom). The apology came hours after their agency, ONE HUNDRED, announced the contract termination of Ju Haknyeon, effective immediately. The members acknowledged the gravity of the situation and how it was unjust for them to have taken their fans' "overwhelming love" for granted.

They apologized for the "hard time" THE B might have undergone and admitted that they have "failed you [fans] as of late." They felt that it was "shameless" of them to ask fans to put their trust in them again, however, they assured of doing better from now on. They mentioned reflecting on their recent actions and deeply regretted "disappointing" their fans. The boy band members assured them of being more careful regarding their actions in the future and not taking the love and support they receive for granted.

They "want to make a promise once again" to prove that they can be someone whom THE B can rely upon. They look forward to working hard and putting up more impressive acts for theie beloved fans.

About Ju Haknyeon controversy

Ju Haknyeon was under intense scrutiny following the surfacing of his recent meet-up with Kirara Asuka, a Japan-based ex-AV actress. They were snapped in cozy moments, like hugging and her resting her head on his shoulder. This led to THE BOYZ's agency's losing trust in the artist and removing him from the group. The agency cited the reason for their decision being the "unavoidable situation", which called for the protection of other members' interests.

