Sitaare Zameen Par to Kuberaa: List of movies releasing on June 20 in theaters

June 20 promises to be an exciting day for movie enthusiasts, as it marks the release of several highly anticipated films from Bollywood, South India, and Hollywood. A Friday filled with cinematic experiences awaits audiences eager for the latest offerings. From Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to Dhanush-Rashmika Mandanna's Kuberra and more, here are the top 3 movies releasing this Friday in theaters.

List of movies releasing on June 20 in theaters

Sitaare Zameen Par

One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to hit theaters on June 20. The sports comedy-drama stars the beloved Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The movie serves as a sequel to the heartwarming classic Taare Zameen Par.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes, the film carries a U/A 13+ certificate, indicating it is suitable for viewers aged 13 and above. Audiences can look forward to the film being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Under the direction of R.S. Prasanna, the Sitaare Zameen Par story revolves around a drunkard and arrogant basketball coach, portrayed by Aamir Khan. After being suspended, he is forced to train a team of specially-abled kids for an upcoming basketball tournament. Notably, the filmmakers have chosen to cast real individuals with special needs in key roles, introducing ten promising new actors to the industry, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Watch Sitaare Zameen Par official trailer here-

Kuberaa

Anticipation is mounting for Kuberaa, which is set to dazzle audiences with its impressive ensemble cast as it premieres on June 20. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features a star-studded lineup including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, along with notable talents like Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

With a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes and a UA 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Kuberaa delves into the life of Dhanush’s character, a beggar determined to rise from his impoverished circumstances. His journey is set against the compelling yet shadowy presence of Nagarjuna and the vibrant energy brought by Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch Kuberra's official trailer here-

28 Years Later

For fans of apocalyptic thrillers, 28 Years Later is a must-see this Friday, June 20. Directed by Danny Boyle and penned by Alex Garland, this riveting sequel features a talented cast that includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Cillian Murphy serves as the executive producer.

With an A certificate from the CBFC, indicating that it is intended for mature audiences only, 28 Years Later will be released in English and Hindi.

The gripping storyline follows a group of survivors living on a secluded island after the devastating outbreak of a rage virus. When one of the members embarks on a daring mission to the mainland, he uncovers unsettling secrets and horrific transformations that have affected both the infected and the remaining survivors.

Watch 28 Years Later's official trailer here-

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par takes mediocre start in advance booking, sells 7000 tickets in National Chains