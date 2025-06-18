PIC: Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul ahead of India-England Test opener, reaches London with daughter Evaarah

Just days before India’s first Test against England at Headingley, Athiya Shetty gave cricket fans a personal glimpse of her "pride". The Bollywood actress and wife of KL Rahul posted an Instagram story featuring her husband’s poster displayed at a Paul & Shark store in the UK.

Rahul, now the brand’s first global ambassador from India, appeared in full cream attire representing the luxury Italian label. With both cricket and fashion colliding, the timing of the post—just before a major Test series—has sparked excitement across fans and followers alike.

A casual stroll quickly turns into a ‘proud wife’ moment

Athiya Shetty’s story was simple but effective: a snap of KL Rahul’s Paul & Shark poster, paired with a wave and ‘smiling face with hearts’ emoji. Given the timing, the photo was likely taken in Headingley, Leeds, where she’s accompanying Rahul for the England tour.

The story hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans, with the post quickly circulating on social media as a public show of support for the cricketer ahead of a big match. This trip to the UK is also one of Athiya’s first public outings since she and Rahul welcomed their first child.

Born on March 24, 2025, the couple introduced their baby girl to the world through a serene Instagram post. They referred to her as “our everything” and shared the meaning of her name—Evaarah, derived from Sanskrit, meaning “Gift of God.”

All eyes on Headingley as Rahul prepares to lead from the front

While Athiya captured attention online, KL Rahul has been busy doing the same with the bat. Ahead of the series, the right-hander featured in India A’s unofficial Tests against the England Lions, where he scored 116 and 51 across two innings. According to Sportskeeda, the performances helped him ease back into red-ball cricket following a high-scoring IPL season with Delhi Capitals.

With 955 Test runs against England, including three centuries, Rahul’s form could be vital. As India prepares for a demanding five-match series, his confidence—backed by both runs and support from home—appears to be firmly in place.

