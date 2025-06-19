Kim Soo Hyun expected to pay back 7.3 billion KRW as more brands lash out against Queen of Tears actor

Kim Soo Hyun is now at the center of a growing legal storm. The actor is being sued for multi-billion won compensation by several brands. According to a report by The New Daily, the scandal tied to his alleged romantic history with the late actress Kim Sae Ron has had far-reaching consequences. It’s not just affecting his public image but also his financial stability.

Brands that previously showcased him as a symbol of trust are now turning against him. They are citing a violation of the “morality clauses” in their contracts. These clauses, common in endorsement deals, stipulate that celebrities must not engage in behavior that could damage a brand’s public perception. The resurfacing of his past connection with Kim Sae Ron has proven to be the tipping point.

Asset seizure filed

The first blow came from household appliance brand Cuckoo Electronics. Along with its affiliated entities, the brand has filed a combined damages claim totaling 2.88 billion KRW. On June 13, it was reported that the company, along with its Malaysian subsidiary Cuckoo Homesys, had initiated legal proceedings to seize Kim Soo Hyun’s assets.

This marked a major shift in tone from previous months when Kim was riding high on the success of Queen of Tears. Fans and advertisers alike rallied behind his image. But following public outcry, Cuckoo swiftly pulled ads featuring him and launched the legal filing.

More companies follow suit

The fallout didn’t end with Cuckoo. FromBIO is a health supplement brand known for its stem cell-based hair loss treatments. It also joined the list of companies pursuing legal action. The company had appointed Kim as their face in October 2024, following the success of his drama.

However, after the controversy erupted in March 2025, FromBIO responded quickly. It removed all advertisements and launched a damages lawsuit amounting to 3.96 billion KRW (roughly 2.89 million USD) on May 16.

Shortly after, beauty company Trendmaker, which runs the vegan cosmetic line DINTO, took similar action. Kim had signed with them in August 2023. Though the brand initially stood by him, they faced backlash from consumers who questioned their loyalty to a star whose image had become tainted.

Under pressure, Trendmaker reversed course and filed a 500 million KRW (approximately 365,000 USD) lawsuit against both Kim and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, on April 25.

Total legal exposure: 7.34 billion KRW and rising

As of now, Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST are facing confirmed claims totaling 7.34 billion KRW (about 5.36 million USD). Industry insiders believe this may only be the beginning, as more brands reportedly weigh their options. With a total of 16 endorsement deals under his belt, Kim could be at risk of further litigation should other companies follow the trend.

Public pressure

Social media platforms and online communities have been flooded with calls for more brands to take legal action. Many users pointed to Disney+, which starred Kim in the now-shelfed series Knock-Off. Netizens urge the streaming giant to seek damages as their reputation has been negatively affected.

To make matters worse, his legal representatives confirmed that the skincare and medical device company Classys has already seized one of Kim Soo Hyun’s apartments. This suggests that financial strain may already be affecting the star on a personal level.

