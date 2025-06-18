Will BTS release new album in March 2026? BIGHIT MUSIC responds to comeback reunion reports

BTS is getting ready for an all-member comeback right after the military discharge of all its seven members. While SUGA is the only member left to complete his military service, Jin and J-Hope returned last year. Moreover, RM and V, as well as Jimin and Jungkook, also returned recently. Previously, a report from The Korea Herald said that BTS will make a comeback to the music scene in March 2026, according to multiple insiders who claimed that they knew about their release plans. Now, BIGHIT MUSIC has denied the reports.

BTS’ agency confirms if the release plans were true

In a new statement revealed by Soompi, it was noted that the team will make a full group comeback in March 2026. The initial report also cited insiders who said that despite not setting an exact date for the release, the schedule was in place for the group’s new album, and it was said to be mid-March. They claimed that the timeline was similar to that of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, BTS’ junior group in the agency. The overseas source revealed how the plan was to have BTS release new music, followed by TXT, or possibly the other way round.

The coverage included alleged plans for BELIFT LAB group, HYBE’s other label, ENHYPEN’s music schedule. It was said that the I-LAND-based team earlier planned a mid-March release but had to move it to January of the coming year, to accommodate BTS’ plans and avoid any overlap. Addressing the most important rumor of them all, the K-pop team’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, said, “Nothing has yet been decided about [BTS’] comeback schedule.”

While that may be the response from the management, fans have begun celebrating the news of new music. With SUGA completing his service, and the recent sighting of the full group at J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert, Spring Day is not too far for the BTS ARMY.

