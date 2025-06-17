Who is Melody Spaun? Meet the woman behind golfer J.J. Spaun’s rise and their first ‘lame’ date

When J.J. Spaun hoisted the U.S. Open trophy yesterday, his wife Melody stood nearby with their daughters. But her role in that win didn’t start on the 18th green. Melody has been a part of Spaun’s journey long before he was a recognizable name in golf. From managing home life to setting rules that keep him focused, she’s had a quiet but real influence on his game. And while she avoids the spotlight, her presence has shaped key decisions—both on and off the course.

Their first date? Mini-golf—and it didn’t go well

J.J. Spaun met Melody in 2013 through mutual friends in Orange County. He tried to impress her by taking her to mini-golfing. It wound up backfiring on him. “She thought it was lame,” he said in a Sentry Tournament of Champions interview in 2023.

Spaun says that, then, Melody didn’t know what a pro golfer did. At one point, she even asked him, “Does that mean you’re rich or something?” He told her no, to which she said she didn’t “really care.” Despite the rocky start, the two kept seeing each other.

They married six years later in 2019, in a beachside ceremony. He wore a blue suit, while her gown was covered in gemstones. They now live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their two daughters: Emerson Lili, born in 2020, and Violet Windsor, born in 2023.

Melody’s rules keep J.J.'s game on track

Clearly, Melody didn’t grow up around golf. The first time she joined J.J. on tour—at the 2016 Northern Trust Open—she was overwhelmed by the crowds and pace. He told her plainly, “This is the life you’re going to live, get used to it.”

Eventually, she adapted—and then started influencing how he trained. Melody introduced a “five-hour rule.” He gets five hours to practice. After that, it’s time to come home. “It kind of makes me productive,” J.J. said. “I don’t mess around or fraternize or socialize with anyone. I kind of just do my thing.”

He admits the rule works—when he’s confident in his game, five hours is enough. But there's room to adjust. “If I start missing cuts, we can add a couple hours,” he said. That balance is part of how their marriage runs smoothly. “These are the conversations we have,” Spaun joked. “I’m not even kidding. It’s how things don’t go sideways. Happy wife, happy life.”

