The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 18 Episode: Ridge Asks Nick About His Return, Luna Gets Close to Hayes

On the June 18 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge is caught off guard by Nick’s surprise visit to Forrester. While Ridge is suspicious of his intentions, Nick keeps the conversation light, talking about Jack and teasing Ridge about his relationship with Taylor.

Meanwhile, Steffy opens up to Taylor about her growing fears surrounding Luna, and at the beach school, Luna gets dangerously close to Hayes.

Ridge confronts Nick about his visit

At Forrester Creations, Ridge is surprised to see Nick and immediately questions his sudden arrival in Los Angeles. Nick says he missed the California sunshine. Brooke explains that they were just catching up and discussing Jack’s work at Forrester International.

Nick congratulates Ridge for reuniting with Taylor and assumes wedding bells are ahead. Ridge appears irritated and pushes for a straight answer about why Nick is really in town. Nick avoids giving one and instead turns the focus back to Ridge’s relationship.

When Ridge asks if Nick has anyone special in his life, he says no, adding that the sea has always been his destiny. Before leaving, Nick kisses Brooke’s hand, annoying Ridge even more. Brooke assures Ridge she didn’t know Nick was coming and insists he’s just a friend. Ridge doesn’t trust Nick and warns Brooke to stay away from him.

Steffy shares her fears with Taylor

At the cliff house, Steffy tells Taylor that the kids are doing well and enjoying life at the beach house. They express gratitude for Liam and for Electra, who has been helping with the children. However, Steffy quickly turns the conversation to her ongoing fear about Luna.

She says she's still struggling to accept that Liam is dying and feels emotionally overwhelmed. Steffy worries about Luna's obsession with her family, especially with Finn. She believes Luna is a danger and is determined to protect her kids from her and Sheila.

Taylor shares her concern and warns that the stress could take a toll on Steffy. Steffy recalls how scared she was when Luna was near Hayes and is determined to keep Luna away from him.

Luna gets close to Hayes at the Beach School

At the beach school, Luna watches as the kids play. When Hayes stays behind to grab something, she approaches him and offers him an origami crane. Hayes takes it and returns inside as Luna's face darkens.

Later, Hayes shows the origami to his teacher, who praises it. When Electra arrives to pick him up, Hayes tells her about the 'nice lady' who gave it to him. At home, Taylor and Steffy are alarmed when Hayes reveals that the crane was a gift from someone he met at school.

Back at the beach school, Luna meets Hayes' teacher again, who is impressed with her origami. The teacher invites her to visit again as a guest artist. Luna introduces herself as 'Sunshine' and agrees to return. As the teacher becomes excited to tell the kids, Luna smiles to herself, pleased with the new connection.

