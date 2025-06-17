Kim Turnbull addresses rumors of past affair with Brooklyn Beckham amid family fallout: ‘Never been romantically…’

When Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham announced their split earlier this month, few expected a family feud to follow. This began when whispers circulated on the web that Turnbull had once dated Romeo’s older brother, Brooklyn.

It was speculated that Nicola Peltz Beckham’s discomfort over this connection drove the couple away from David Beckham’s 50th birthday. Yesterday, Turnbull broke her silence hoping to completely shatter the rumors, clarify her past with Brooklyn, and explain why she’s choosing to walk away from the gossip.

Denying a romance that never happened

Turnbull, 24, used her Instagram Stories to directly address the speculation. “I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative,” she wrote.

She insisted that her only relationship with Brooklyn Beckham was a school friendship at age 16. Kim stressed, “I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question.”

Her statement follows Cruz Beckham’s own comment on fans’ criticism, where he reminded everyone that “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” Despite reports from outlets like TMZ and the Daily Mail suggesting that Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz felt uneasy around Turnbull, insiders quoted by People confirmed that the Beckhams were “definitely not beyond repair.”

On the other hand, another source also mentioned that the couple did not want to attend family events where Turnbull was present. The insider told People that Brooklyn “didn’t want to be in the same room as her,” while others clarified that family love remains intact.

Moving on after an amicable split

Kim’s public statement comes days after news of her seven-month relationship with Romeo came to an end. The couple had first gone public in November 2024, sharing snapshots of their New York family trip on Instagram. The breakup, confirmed by People, reportedly happened three weeks after David Beckham’s birthday.

Turnbull concluded her post by expressing a desire to “remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.” As she steps back from the glare, she emphasizes her right to move forward without being cast as a ‘scapegoat’ in a family dispute that never truly involved her romantically.

