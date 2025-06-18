BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour: Man arrested for selling 500 fake tickets, made 80 million KRW

BLACKPINK’s upcoming tour is inviting more than just fans and a lot of media attention. According to a report on June 18 from MBN News, a man in his 30s was caught selling counterfeit tickets to the upcoming DEADLINE World Tour. The police have arrested the perpetrator for the cheating, and it is said that an investigation will begin soon.

Everything about fake BLACKPINK tickets sold

As per the coverage, the Dongjak Police Station in Seoul confirmed apprehending a man in his 30s, labeled A, on charges of fraud. The arrest reportedly took place on the night of June 17, when he was caught red-handed while attempting to sell the concert tickets at a café in Dongjak-gu (Dongjak district), Seoul.

How was the culprit detained in the BLACKPINK tour ticket sale case?

It has been said that the police planned an undercover operation to catch him. After initially receiving a report about the sale of illegal tickets, officers went incognito at the café before his arrival and waited for the act to take place. Soon, police were able to seize Mr. A’s sale.

They checked with the original seller of the tour tickets and found out that they were fake after previously noticing spelling errors and other typos. These unusual signs on the passes received from A alerted them to take action.

It is known that about 500 counterfeit tickets were sold at a second-hand trading platform by the offender. It easily earned him close to 80 million KRW in profits from the BLACKPINK concert sales. Police intend to investigate him and detail the circumstances under which the crime was committed. They will also check if he has been involved in any other wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are all set to reunite in July after a break of almost 3 years. The group is expected to release new music during June, with a new music video and jacket photoshoot for an album release already underway.