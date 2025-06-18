Throwback: When Kuldeep Yadav slapped Rinku Singh twice, what actually happened during DC vs KKR IPL match?

What happened after the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match on April 29, 2025, sent shockwaves through cricket fans. A month ago, a 9-second clip surfaced showing Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh not once, but twice, during what appeared to be a casual conversation.

Rinku appeared stunned, even uncomfortable. Almost immediately, social media erupted as fans cried foul. Commentators stayed silent, unsure of what they were seeing. But just one day later, both players took to the KKR's social media to set the record straight. The playful video quickly flipped the script on what millions thought was a serious incident.

Caught on camera and misread by millions

The drama took place in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, just after Kolkata secured a 14-run win. Rinku had played a gritty 36-run in 25 balls, contributing to KKR’s formidable 204/9 total. As reported by ANI, Kuldeep had meanwhile had a quiet night—no wickets, 27 runs leaked in three overs.

After the final ball, Kuldeep and Rinku were seen chatting with teammates. Then, out of nowhere, Kuldeep slapped Rinku. Once. Then again. Rinku’s expression shifted. The clip ended abruptly, and without audio for context, it went viral on the internet.

Outrage followed as fans blasted Kuldeep’s "worst behaviour" while some called for a ban. Others pointed to Rinku’s visible discomfort, claiming he looked close to tears. Online threads boiled over with comments like “Rinku toh rone wala tha” and “Bhai ka rone jesa muh hogyaa.”

KKR responds with a laugh and receipts

By the next morning, KKR shut down the firestorm with a perfectly timed Instagram reel. Titled “Media vs Reality! Gehri Dosti feat. our talented UP boys”, the clip showed Kuldeep and Rinku laughing, throwing up the “love” hand sign, and joyfully teasing each other with “Kaise hota hai?” as ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ played in the background.

The video ended with old pictures of the two from their domestic cricket days, undeniable proof of their long-standing friendship. As reported by ANI, the pair shrugged off the speculation. The slap? Just a playful jab between old friends. Misread by millions.

