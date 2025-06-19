Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife's cryptic note amid his rumored romance with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Trust is most expensive currency'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life has been a matter of much gossip lately, ever since rumors of her relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru surfaced. While the actress or The Family Man director has not confirmed or made it official, their pictures and appearances together seem to prove the same.

And now, Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has grabbed attention after dropping a cryptic post on her social media handle.

Shhyamali De’s cryptic note on trust

Taking to her Instagram stories, Raj Nidimoru’s former wife, Shhyamali De, dropped a cryptic message, which read, “Trust is the most expensive currency.”

The post has now garnered attention, especially since rumors about Raj and Samantha have been circulating. This hasn’t been the first time that the Shhyamali has dropped such notes on social media.

Samantha admitted being happy and excited amid relationship buzz with Raj

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected on her recent successes and the fact that she is widely recognised as a pan-Indian actress, with multiple film offers.

She looked back on her 2-year hiatus and how it had changed her perception of success lately. Moreover, she highlighted being happy and excited to wake up nowadays, which leads many to believe that it has something to do with her rumored relationship with Raj Nidimoru.

Are Raj and Samantha moving in together?

Previously, according to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was alleged that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were planning to move in together and that the duo was in a live-in relationship.

A source close to the couple has informed that Raj has been divorced from his wife, Shhyamali, since 2022. And now the filmmaker-actress duo is scouting for properties.

The source stated, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction. Raj got officially divorced to Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna Dk’s daughter.”

