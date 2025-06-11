Panchayat 4 Trailer OUT: Sachiv Ji-Rinki’s cute moments to Manju Devi and Kranti Devi’s fight, don’t miss Welcome’s Uday Bhai reference

The moment you have all been waiting for is finally here. Panchayat season 4 trailer is out, and we couldn’t have asked for anything better today. The madness and fun element is about to get bigger and better in this one, and the wait for the release day is undoubtedly going to be very difficult. There are so many high points in the trailer and so many plot reveals that we are sure it is going to be a fun ride.

Advertisement

Sachiv Ji and Rinki's serious discussion

The trailer begins with a cute banter between Sachiv Ji and Rinki, who are spending time together and discussing the upcoming elections. Rinki questions him, What if her mom loses? Instantly, Jitendra Kumar’s character expresses his wish to resign and leave Phulera. That look Rinki gives him after he says this is surely going to leave you in smiles.

The election fever has taken over Phulera, and everyone is busy with that. Rinki has created a fan page for her mom, Manju Devi, and can be seen taking pictures of her for it. Kranti Devi’s “election mein milte hai” to Manju Devi is proof that it’s going to be the battle of the year.

The iconic 'aloo lelo' scene from Welcome is re-created in the trailer

Remember Uday bhai from Welcome? Well, the trailer has its reference as the iconic ‘aloo lelo’ scene is recreated. Then comes a series of attempts from both parties to get people to turn their supporters, followed by a punch on Sachiv Ji’s face from the opposition party. Manju Devi can be seen taking full advantage of this situation. Yet another highlight is the physical fight between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi.

Advertisement

Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s cute moments are proof that there will be a romance angle in season 4, and we are waiting to see that with bated breath. The upcoming season promises to be a mix of thrills, emotions, love, laughter, fights, and plenty of entertainment.

When will Panchayat 4 release?

The announcement of the OTT release of Panchayat Season 4 was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. This new instalment in the story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The audience that has been eagerly waiting to see what’ll happen next can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan admits being ‘nervous’ with wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy in 1st ever interview about embracing fatherhood