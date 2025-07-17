Not Lee Byung Hun but THIS K-pop idol was first choice for KPop Demon Hunters' Gwi Ma role, director reveals

KPop Demon Hunters is no more just an ordinary animation movie, it has become a global phenomenon. Following the movie's success, co-director Maggie Kang opened up about its casting in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. In the video, which aired on July 16, she revealed that Lee Byung Hun was not the first choice for Gwi Ma's role, instead it was an influential figure of the K-pop industry. Find out who he was.

JY Park was director's first pick for the role of Gwi Ma in KPop Demon Hunters

JY Park, the founder of one of the 'big 4' agencies of the K-pop industry, JYP Entertainment, was the original pick for playing Gwi Ma. Co-director Maggie Kang revealed the reason for considering him for KPop Demon Hunters' demon king's role. According to her, the initial idea behind the character was very different from the final version that audiences experienced.

“When we first started casting, we had an idea of Gwi Ma being a wannabe idol himself. So we thought of JY Park. However, later the vibe of Gwi Ma changed to a more traditional villain, so Lee Byung Hun was cast," she said. The initial concept for Gwi Ma made it seem like the character was made for JY Park, as he is known for his flamboyant stage presence and theatrical flair.

Why was Lee Byung Hun finally casted for Gwi Ma's role in KPop Demon Hunters?

As the tone of KPop Demon Hunters shifted and the antagonist's part changed from a wannabe idol, the role ultimately went to the Squid Game fame Lee Byung Hun. The veteran actor's deep, commanding voice aptly brought out the character's dark, intimidating aura, which the film required. As per the co-director, Lee Byung Hun brought a level of weight and intensity to the character that perfectly suited the film's final vision.

The outcome might have been beneficial, as the audience thoroughly enjoyed the animated film in its entirety, and Lee Byung-hun's voice acting garnered widespread acclaim. With the film's unconventional production choices, captivating music and behind-the-scenes accounts, it continues to generate buzz.

