Thammudu Twitter Review: What are netizens saying about Nithiin’s Telugu actioner? Read 13 tweets to know

After the failure of Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood, all eyes are on Nithiin’s recently released movie Thammudu, which hit the silver screens on July 4. The film incidentally shares its name with Pawan Kalyan’s superhit film released back in 1999. Therefore, audiences have high expectations for this one to bag a great spot.

As Twitter seems to be already filled with numerous reviews for the film, here’s a consolidation of what worked and what didn't for the movie, as per viewers.

Thammudu Twitter review

To summarise the major reviews for Thammudu, audiences seem to be disappointed with the action thriller at various points. The first half of the movie appears to be set up stereotypically, offering no new or unique premise to the storyline.

The flat attempt at constructing an action thriller has been marked as an underwhelming approach to a movie that had promised a bigger spectacle on-screen.

Many have termed the film as lacklustre from the very first still, which bores the audience as it progresses towards the interval. The backdrop provided to the protagonist is uninteresting and appears to be way behind its time.

However, interestingly, it is the character sketch of the antagonist that has stuck with the audience due to its unique appeal. The rest of the scenes are average, with only one point in the climax offering a thrill.

On the other hand, some viewers have found Nithiin’s performance promising, especially considering the previous failed attempts at achieving box office success. The background score has been appreciated, as it becomes a crucial driving force of the entire narrative.

Nithiin apologized to audiences ahead of Thammudu’s release

At the pre-release event for Thammudu, Nithiin issued an apology to his fans concerning the failure of his previous films. The actor assured everyone that he would wisely choose his scripts from now on and make good films.

In his words, “The films I have done recently have not impressed the audience.. I apologize to all of you for that. I promise to do good films from now on.. I hope that the film Thammudu will be a good success.”

