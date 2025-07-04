BTS' V and Jungkook likely to visit court for settlement procedure against Sojang in 90M KRW defamation case

BTS member V and Jungkook's defamation case against YouTuber Sojang might take a new turn. According to a July 3 report by the K-media outlet Star Today, the latest update on the case suggests that the court expects both parties to reach a settlement. The K-pop stars may have to attend the court discussion in person this time, as it will not be the same as the previous trials.

Court hearing for BTS' V and Jungkook's settlement with offender to be held on July 21

V and Jungkook might participate in a court-mediated discussion on July 21 at 9:40 am KST (6:10 am IST) to explore a potential settlement in their defamation lawsuit against Sojang, the operator of the YouTube channel Taldeok Camp. This development follows the second-level court's redirection of the case to this format from a full hearing on June 16.

The discussion aims to facilitate a mutually acceptable agreement between the parties. The settlement pathway will allow the offender and the victim to engage in discussions and reach a mutually beneficial outcome with the court's assistance. If a settlement is successfully reached, it will carry the same legal authority as a final court ruling, as stipulated in Article 28 of the Civil Procedure Act.

Although news of V and Jungkook appearing in court themselves for the settlement has been making rounds, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

More about V and Jungkook's defamation case

In February 2025, YouTuber Sojang was found guilty of spreading false information about V and Jungkook through her YouTube channel from October 2021 to June 2023. She allegedly posted 23 such defamatory content related to the K-pop stars, and as a result, was ordered by the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court to pay 76 million KRW (around 53,000 USD) in damages.

From among them, 51 million KRW was to go to BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, 10 million KRW to V, and 15 million KRW to Jungkook. However, initially, a 90 million KRW lawsuit was filed by the BTS members in January 2025. They won the case, but the damages fee amount was changed to 76 million KRW as per the court ruling.

