Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo opens up on pregnancy struggles as her due date nears: ‘This is how we…’

Olivia Culpo, wife of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, has given fans an honest look at the challenges she’s faced while expecting their first child. From unexpected bedrest early on to the daily hurdles of dressing and kitchen prep in her third trimester, the former Miss Universe has shared candid updates on social media.

Culpo’s mix of humor and frank admissions reveals just how demanding and unpredictable pregnancy can be.

Early bed rest and medical scares

In March, Culpo revealed she’d been placed on strict bed rest after developing a subchorionic hematoma, per the US Weekly. She explained it was “a blood clot in my uterus,” which caused significant bleeding.

“I was bleeding everywhere,” she told followers in a TikTok video, admitting that two weeks of severe sickness prepared her for one of her biggest scares. A follow-up ultrasound confirmed the baby was healthy, and Culpo credited progesterone suppositories with stabilizing the pregnancy.

“Really grateful that everything is going well so far,” she said, emphasizing the medical intervention that kept her on track.

Third-trimester realities: dressing, cooking, and catching breath

As she enters her final weeks, Culpo continues to document daily struggles with a mix of self-deprecating humor and determination. In a June 28 TikTok, she dubbed herself “huffing and puffing” while swapping pajamas for a sleek copper dress on date night, marveling, “I can’t believe I just did that. I put on my shoe!”

In an Instagram story this week, she also showed herself perched on a comfy kitchen chair to cook chicken pot pie, captioning it, “This is how we do things around here.” Between black fuzzy slippers and armrest-assisted meal prep, Culpo’s updates paint a vivid picture of a pregnancy that’s anything but easy, though she’s navigating it with honesty and flair.

