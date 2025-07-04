Beautiful Gong Shim co-stars Girl’s Day’s Minah and On Ju Wan announce November wedding plans, share secret love story

In a completely unexpected turn of events, Girl’s Day’s Minah and actor On Ju Wan are set to marry this coming November. The news broke on July 4, 2025, through MyDaily. It cites an entertainment insider who confirmed the couple’s plans to tie the knot later this year.

Shortly after reports surfaced, both agencies confirmed the news. The November wedding will be a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends. Representatives from both sides also stated that Minah and On Ju Wan plan to continue their acting careers following their marriage.

Advertisement

The announcement came as a major surprise to fans and industry watchers alike, as there had been no prior indication that the two stars were even dating. Their relationship had remained strictly under the radar until now.

From co-stars to couple

Minah and On Ju Wan first collaborated on the SBS drama Beautiful Gong Shim in 2016. At the time, they were simply colleagues and showed no signs of romantic involvement. However, fate seemed to intervene years later.

In 2021, the two were reunited when they both joined the cast of the musical The Days. Working together closely in a live performance setting, their relationship reportedly deepened. While fans saw their chemistry on stage, few would have guessed what was unfolding behind the scenes.

Support through difficult times

A significant moment in their bond reportedly came when Minah faced the heartbreaking loss of her father in 2024. On Ju Wan is said to have stood by her side throughout the funeral and grieving process, quietly offering emotional support.

Advertisement

According to one source familiar with the couple, “On Ju Wan was very supportive when Minah was going through difficult times. They’ve been dating for quite a while, and with their deep affection for each other, they decided to get married this winter.”

Insiders claim that the two have been together privately for quite some time. And those in the entertainment industry were aware of their romance as early as last year.

A shared passion

Another entertainment insider noted that the couple’s mutual dedication to acting played a big part in strengthening their relationship. “Both of them are deeply passionate about acting, which helped them connect through shared interests,” the source explained.

“Having spent many years in the entertainment world, they’ve become people who can truly rely on each other, and that trust led to marriage.”

Their shared experiences in the entertainment world helped lay a strong foundation of trust. It has now led them to commit to spending the rest of their lives together.

Advertisement

Fans react

News of the upcoming wedding has quickly gone viral, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages and expressions of joy. Many have shared clips from Beautiful Gong Shim. They joke that their favorite drama couple is now becoming a real-life love story.

Despite keeping their romance private for so long, Minah and On Ju Wan’s journey has deeply touched fans. It proves that some of the most meaningful love stories happen away from the spotlight.

ALSO READ: SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won to remarry after over 10 years, YG Entertainment confirms 2025 wedding plans with non-celeb fiancée